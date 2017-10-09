India's August tea output rises 6 percent - Board

Tea garden workers wearing Japi hats made out of bamboo and palm leaves pluck tea leaves inside Durgabari Tea Estate on the outskirts of Agartala, India May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s tea production in August rose 5.9 percent from a year ago to 167.98 million kg as plucking activity picked up in the top producing north-eastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said.

Assam produced 98.79 million kg in August, up 10.9 percent from a year ago, the Board said in a statement.

The country’s exports in January to August rose 4 percent from a year ago to 143.28 million kg, it added.

India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.