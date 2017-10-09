India's August tea output rises 6 percent - Board

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s tea production in August rose 5.9 percent from a year ago to 167.98 million kg as plucking activity picked up in the top producing north-eastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said.
Assam produced 98.79 million kg in August, up 10.9 percent from a year ago, the Board said in a statement.
The country’s exports in January to August rose 4 percent from a year ago to 143.28 million kg, it added.
India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.
