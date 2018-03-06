India's Jan tea output drops 10.5 pct y/y- Board

MUMBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - India’s tea production in January fell 10.5 percent from a year earlier to 17.15 million kg as plucking fell in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu’s production in the month dropped 12.3 percent to 8.09 million kg, the board said.

India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)