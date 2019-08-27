India's July tea output jumps 8.3%

Tea garden workers carry sacks filled with tea leaves at Durgabari Tea Estate on the outskirts of Agartala, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s tea production in July jumped 8.3% from a year ago to 176.07 million kg, helped by higher plucking in the top producing northeastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said on Tuesday.

Assam produced 97.02 million kg of tea in July, a jump from last year’s 93.71 million kg, the board said in a statement.

India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, with the orthodox variety shipped to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

The country’s tea production in the first seven months of 2019 rose 5.9% from a year earlier to 649.75 million, the board added.