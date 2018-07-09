India's May tea output drops 9.5 percent year-on-year: Board

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s tea production in May dropped 9.5 percent from a year earlier to 111.82 million kg as plucking fell in the top producing north-eastern state Assam, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement on Monday.

Tea garden workers wearing Japi hats made out of bamboo and palm leaves pluck tea leaves inside Durgabari Tea Estate on the outskirts of Agartala, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Assam’s May production dropped 14.3 percent to 53.60 million kg, the board said.

India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.