India's May tea output drops 9.5 percent year-on-year: Board

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s tea production in May dropped 9.5 percent from a year earlier to 111.82 million kg as plucking fell in the top producing north-eastern state Assam, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement on Monday.
Assam’s May production dropped 14.3 percent to 53.60 million kg, the board said.
India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.
Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Vyas Mohan