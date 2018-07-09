FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 1:34 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

India's May tea output drops 9.5 percent year-on-year: Board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s tea production in May dropped 9.5 percent from a year earlier to 111.82 million kg as plucking fell in the top producing north-eastern state Assam, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement on Monday.

Tea garden workers wearing Japi hats made out of bamboo and palm leaves pluck tea leaves inside Durgabari Tea Estate on the outskirts of Agartala, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Assam’s May production dropped 14.3 percent to 53.60 million kg, the board said.

India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
