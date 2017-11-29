India's Oct tea output rises 17.3 pct y/y to 177.32 mln kg -Board

MUMBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - India’s tea production in October jumped 17.31 percent from a year ago to 177.32 million kg as plucking activity accelerated in the top producing north-eastern state of Assam, the Tea Board said on Wednesday.

Assam produced 100.55 million kg of tea in October, up 13.8 percent from a year earlier, the state-run Board said in a statement.

India’s tea output in September had fallen over 23 percent.

The country produced 1089.9 million kg tea in the first ten months of 2017, up 1.5 percent from a year ago.

India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Vyas Mohan)