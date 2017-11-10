India's Sept tea output drops over 23 pct y/y-Board

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - India’s tea production in September slumped 23.3 percent from a year earlier to 145.83 million kg as plucking activity slowed down in the top producing north-eastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said on Friday.

Assam produced 81.75 million kg of tea in September, down 27.2 percent from a year earlier, the Board said in a statement.

The country’s exports in January to September rose 4.5 percent from the previous year to 166.36 million kg on healthy demand from Iran and China, it added.

India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)