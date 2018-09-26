India expects $100 billion in telecom investments, approves new policy

(Corrects day of week in first paragraph, minister’s name in paragraph 2)

A labourer works amid rolls of underground telephone cable pipes on the side of a road in Mumbai January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India expects to attract $100 billion in investments in the telecom sector, a union minister said on Wednesday after the cabinet approved a new policy for the sector.

The government is also aiming to introduce the next generation of mobile communications network, or 5G, Telecoms Minister Manoj Sinha told reporters.

The new National Digital Communications Policy will create a robust digital communications infrastructure in the country and add 4 million jobs, the government said.

The policy also envisioned providing high-speed broadband internet to all citizens by 2022.