FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 26, 2018 / 10:06 AM / in 2 hours

India expects $100 billion in telecom investments, approves new policy

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India expects to attract $100 billion in investments in the telecom sector, a union minister said on Wednesday after the cabinet approved a new policy for the sector.

A labourer works amid rolls of underground telephone cable pipes on the side of a road in Mumbai January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The government is also aiming to introduce the next generation of mobile communications network, or 5G, Telecoms Minister Manoj Sinha told reporters.

The new National Digital Communications Policy will create a robust digital communications infrastructure in the country and add 4 million jobs, the government said.

The policy also envisioned providing high-speed broadband internet to all citizens by 2022.

Writing by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.