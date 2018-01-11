FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's mobile phone customer base falls 15.7 mln in Nov
January 11, 2018 / 5:55 AM / in 2 days

TABLE-India's mobile phone customer base falls 15.7 mln in Nov

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Jan 11 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base in November fell 1.33 percent, or a
net 15.73 million, to 1.16 billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on
Thursday.
    Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest
wireless market by number of users, as of Nov. 30.
    
 COMPANY                     CHANGE (MLN)   TOTAL USERS (MLN)
 Bharti Airtel                    4.3             289.5
 Vodafone India                   2.7              211
 Idea Cellular                    3.2             194.1
 Reliance Jio                     6.1             152.1
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam             1.1             107.5
 Aircel                          -0.7             87.6
 Reliance Communications         -25.8            35.5
 Telenor                         -1.2             43.6
 Tata Teleservices               -2.2              38
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices      -3.3               0
 MTNL                           -0.004             3.6
 
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in November were 1.01 billion
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 89.81
as of Nov 30. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 162.84 compared with 56.15 in rural areas.
    * In November, 15.99 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers
through mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones.
    * Total broadband connections were 350.7 million, as of end-November. There were 332.4
million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 17.9 million were using
broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are
considered as broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to 23.4 million by end-November from
23.5 million at the end of October.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.19 billion phone users as of Nov 30, or a total
tele-density of 91.61.
    
   Source text: bit.ly/2qORD0V

 (Compiled by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
