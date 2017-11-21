TABLE-India's mobile phone customer base falls 2.8 mln in Sept

Nov 21 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base in September fell 0.24 percent, or a net 2.80 million, to 1.18 billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on Tuesday. Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of September 30. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 1 282 Vodafone India - 0.7 207.4 Idea Cellular - 0.9 190.2 Reliance Jio 5.9 138.6 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 0.6 105.8 Aircel - 0.4 88.8 Reliance Communications - 5.1 72.2 Telenor -0.9 46 Tata Teleservices -2.1 44.9 Sistema Shyam TeleServices - 0.2 3.5 MTNL 0.005 3.6 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in September were 1.02 billion * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 91.56 as of Sept 30. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 168.20 compared with 56.31 in rural areas. * In September, 5.49 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 324.9 million, as of end-September. There were 306.4 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 18 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to 23.7 million by end-September from 23.8 million at the end of August. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.21 billion phone users as of Sept 30, or a total tele-density of 93.40. Source text: bit.ly/2Al9el4 (Compiled by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)