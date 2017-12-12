FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's mobile phone customer base falls 4.9 mln in Oct
Sections
Featured
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
BITCOIN
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Breakingviews
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 12, 2017 / 10:16 AM / a day ago

TABLE-India's mobile phone customer base falls 4.9 mln in Oct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 12 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base in October fell 0.41 percent, or a net
4.85 million, to 1.18 billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on
Tuesday.
    Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest
wireless market by number of users, as of October 31.
    
 COMPANY                     CHANGE (MLN)   TOTAL USERS (MLN)
 Bharti Airtel                    3.1            285.2 
 Vodafone India                   0.9             208.3
 Idea Cellular                    0.7             190.9
 Reliance Jio                     7.3              146
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam             0.6             106.4
 Aircel                          -0.5             88.3
 Reliance Communications         -10.9            61.2
 Telenor                         -1.1             44.9
 Tata Teleservices               -4.7             40.2
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices      -0.2              3.3
 MTNL                            0.01              3.6
 
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in October were 1.03 billion.
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 91.11
as of Oct 31. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 166.17 compared with 56.54 in rural areas.
    * In October, 9.6 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through
mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones.
    * Total broadband connections were 340.2 million, as of end-October. There were 321.7
million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 18 million were using broadband
through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered
as broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to 23.5 million by end-October from
23.7 million at the end of September.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.20 billion phone users as of Oct 31, or a total
tele-density of 92.92.
    
   Source text: bit.ly/2AwdD53

 (Compiled by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.