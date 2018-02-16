TABLE-India's mobile phone users rise 4.97 mln to 1.17 bln in Dec

Feb 16 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.43 percent, or a net 4.97 million, to 1.17 billion in December, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on Friday. Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of December 31. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 0.6 290.1 Vodafone India 1.5 212.5 Idea Cellular 2.4 196.5 Reliance Jio 8 160.1 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 0.4 107.9 Aircel -2.7 84.9 Reliance Communications -2.3 33.2 Telenor -1.7 41.9 Tata Teleservices -1.3 36.7 MTNL -0.007 3.6 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in December were 1.02 billion * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 91.90 as of Dec 31. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 168.29 compared with 56.66 in rural areas. * In December, 7.43 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 362.87 million, as of end-December. There were 344.57 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 17.86 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to 23.23 million by end-December from 23.41 million at the end of November. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.19 billion phone users as of Dec. 31, or a total tele-density of 91.90. Source text: bit.ly/2EvW72R (Compiled by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)