India doubles import tax on some textile products to 20 percent

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India doubled the import tax on some textile products to 20 percent, the government said in a statement on Tuesday, increasing duty on fabric-related commodities for the second time in a month.

A woman works at a textile mill in Mumbai, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

The move is expected to provide relief to the domestic textile industry, which has been hit by a rise in imports of certain products.

India last month also raised import duty on some textile products such as fibre and apparels.