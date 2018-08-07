FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 9:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

India doubles import tax on some textile products to 20 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India doubled the import tax on some textile products to 20 percent, the government said in a statement on Tuesday, increasing duty on fabric-related commodities for the second time in a month.

A woman works at a textile mill in Mumbai, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

The move is expected to provide relief to the domestic textile industry, which has been hit by a rise in imports of certain products.

India last month also raised import duty on some textile products such as fibre and apparels.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

