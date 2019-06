Piyush Goyal speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s government is working with the Reserve Bank of India as well as private banks to reduce lending rates for exporters, the country’s trade minister said on Friday.

Piyush Goyal also told a press conference India saw a “$50 billion” opportunity for exporters, due to ongoing global trade wars, without specifying a time period.