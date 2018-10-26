FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 6:07 AM / in an hour

India says China agrees to increase imports from country

1 Min Read

Shipping containers are seen at Nansha terminal of Guangzhou port, in Guangdong province, China June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s trade minister Suresh Prabhu said on Friday that China has agreed to increase its imports from the country.

“Global disruptions offer a chance to increase Indian exports,” Prabhu said at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

Prabhu said Chinese authorities will hold a meeting in November specifically with Indian exporters to address their concerns relating to market access and trade regulations.

India’s trade deficit with China is its widest with any country, with large amounts of electronics and other items flowing across the border with its northern neighbour.

The Indian government said on Thursday it is set to boost exports of rice and rapeseed to China to try to narrow this gap.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar, writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
