May 15, 2018 / 12:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's April trade deficit widens to $13.7 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s trade deficit slightly widened to $13.72 billion in April from $13.25 billion a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday.

Mobile cranes prepare to stack containers at Thar Dry Port in Sanand, Gujarat October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Merchandise exports for April rose 5.2 percent from a year ago to $25.9 billion.

Goods imports last month were $39.6 billion, a gain of 4.6 percent from a year ago, data from the commerce and industry ministry showed.

The trade deficit for 2017/18 fiscal year ending in March grew to $156.8 billion from $105.72 billion in the previous year, mainly driven by a rising oil import bill - a growing concern for the central bank.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

