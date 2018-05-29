FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 29, 2018 / 9:22 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

India's exports seen hitting $350 billion in 2018/19 - trade body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s exports could rise as much as a fifth in the current fiscal year ending March 2019 to reach about $350 billion, a leading trade body said on Tuesday.

Cargo containers are seen stacked outside the container terminal of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai, India, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) also hopes India will actively engage with the United States to protect local industry’s interest, said Ganesh Gupta, president, FIEO.

A move by the central bank to ban trade credit instruments such as letters of undertaking and letters of comfort after a $2-billion fraud at a state-run bank has raised the cost of funds for exporters by 1 percent to 3 percent, Gupta added.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Writing by Subrat Patnaik, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.