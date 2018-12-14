India's November trade deficit narrows to $16.67 billion

FILE PHOTO - Mobile cranes prepare to stack containers at Thar Dry Port in Sanand in the western state of Gujarat, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s November trade deficit narrowed to $16.67 billion due to a fall in gold imports, the country’s trade ministry said in a statement on Friday.

In October, the trade deficit was at $17.13 billion.

India’s gold imports fell 15.59 percent to $2.76 billion in November, data showed.

The country’s oil imports, however, increased in November to $13.49 billion, up 41.3 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

India, the world’s third-biggest crude importer, buys over 80 percent of its oil from overseas markets.