India's November trade deficit narrows to $16.67 billion

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s November trade deficit narrowed to $16.67 billion due to a fall in gold imports, the country’s trade ministry said in a statement on Friday.
In October, the trade deficit was at $17.13 billion.
India’s gold imports fell 15.59 percent to $2.76 billion in November, data showed.
The country’s oil imports, however, increased in November to $13.49 billion, up 41.3 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.
India, the world’s third-biggest crude importer, buys over 80 percent of its oil from overseas markets.
