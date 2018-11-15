Economic News
November 15, 2018 / 12:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's October trade deficit widens to $17.13 billion

1 Min Read

A fisherman prepares to cast his fishing net in the waters of the Vembanad lake as a container ship is seen docked in the background, at a port in Vallarpadam, Kochi February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s October trade deficit widened to $17.13 billion due to a higher oil import bill, the country’s trade ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

In September, the trade deficit was at $13.98 billion.

India, the world’s third-biggest crude importer, buys over 80 percent of its oil needs from overseas markets.

The country’s oil imports in October totalled $14.21 billion, up 52.64 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.