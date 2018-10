NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s September trade deficit hit its lowest level in five months at $13.98 billion, the trade ministry said in a statement on Monday.

A cargo ship is pictured as it approaches Kidderpore Docks in Kolkata, India, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File photo

The figure is despite a rising oil import bill for India, the world’s third-biggest crude importer, amid concerns that U.S. sanctions against Iran next month would remove a substantial volume of crude oil from the world markets.