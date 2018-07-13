FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 1:05 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

India's trade deficit widens to over 5-year high in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s trade deficit widened to its highest in more than five years in June, the trade ministry said on Friday, driven largely by a surge in oil imports.

Fishermen carry bluefin trevally fish locally known as Vatta as a cargo ship carrying containers moves in the Arabian Sea in Kochi, India, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V/File Photo

Though merchandise exports rose 17.57 percent year-on-year in June, the trade deficit widened to $16.6 billion due to a rise in oil imports that surged 56.61 percent to $12.73 billion.

In May the trade deficit stood at $14.62 billion.

Merchandise exports last month rose to $27.7 billion from a year ago, while imports rose 21.31 percent on year to $44.3 billion, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

India’s gold imports fell 2.8 percent year-on-year to $2.39 billion in June from a year ago, the statement said.

A worker smokes while sitting on a cart carrying rice sacks in New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
