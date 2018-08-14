July trade deficit widens to $18.02 billion

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s trade deficit widened to a more than five year high of $18.02 billion in July, the trade ministry said on Tuesday, driven largely by a surge in oil imports.

FILE PHOTO: Cargo containers are seen stacked outside the container terminal of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

Though merchandise exports rose 14.32 percent year-on-year in July, the trade deficit widened as oil imports surged 57.41 percent to $12.35 billion.

In June, the trade deficit stood at $16.6 billion.

Merchandise exports last month rose to $25.77 billion from a year ago, while imports rose 28.81 percent to $43.79 billion, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.