POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.07 pct
#Domestic News
October 4, 2017 / 6:01 AM / in 14 days

POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.07 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will sell 110
billion rupees ($1.68 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 70
billion rupees of 91-day T-bills, 20 billion rupees of 182-day
T-bills and 20 billion rupees of 364 T-bills, on Wednesday. 
      
                   T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 
                  91-DAY       182-DAY       364-DAY
   PREVIOUS       6.1081        6.2239        6.2419
   MEDIAN          6.07          6.18          6.22
     MEAN          6.09          6.19          6.22
   HIGHEST         6.11          6.23          6.25
    LOWEST         6.07          6.16          6.20
    COUNT           15            15            15
 ($1 = 65.3500 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khushboo Mittal; Editing
by Subhranshu Sahu)

