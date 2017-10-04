POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.07 pct

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will sell 110 billion rupees ($1.68 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 70 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills, 20 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills and 20 billion rupees of 364 T-bills, on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 6.1081 6.2239 6.2419 MEDIAN 6.07 6.18 6.22 MEAN 6.09 6.19 6.22 HIGHEST 6.11 6.23 6.25 LOWEST 6.07 6.16 6.20 COUNT 15 15 15 ($1 = 65.3500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)