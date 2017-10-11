POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.07 pct

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will sell 110 billion rupees ($1.69 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 70 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills, 20 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills and 20 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 6.0668 6.1812 6.1966 MEDIAN 6.07 6.18 6.22 MEAN 6.08 6.19 6.22 HIGHEST 6.11 6.22 6.24 LOWEST 6.07 6.16 6.20 COUNT 14 14 14 ($1 = 65.2775 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Vyas Mohan)