POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.07 pct
October 11, 2017 / 6:01 AM / 6 days ago

POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.07 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will sell 110
billion rupees ($1.69 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 70
billion rupees of 91-day T-bills, 20 billion rupees of 182-day
T-bills and 20 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday.
      
                   T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 
                     91-DAY         182-DAY         364-DAY
    PREVIOUS         6.0668          6.1812          6.1966
    MEDIAN            6.07            6.18            6.22
      MEAN            6.08            6.19            6.22
    HIGHEST           6.11            6.22            6.24
     LOWEST           6.07            6.16            6.20
     COUNT             14              14              14
 

($1 = 65.2775 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khushboo Mittal; Editing
by Vyas Mohan)

