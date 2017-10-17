FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.07 pct
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 17, 2017 / 6:07 AM / in 5 days

POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.07 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will sell 110
billion rupees ($1.70 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 70
billion rupees of 91-day T-bills, 20 billion rupees of 182-day
T-bills and 20 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday.
 
                   T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 
                     91-DAY         182-DAY         364-DAY
    PREVIOUS         6.0668          6.1812          6.2192
    MEDIAN            6.07            6.18            6.22
      MEAN            6.09            6.19            6.22
    HIGHEST           6.11            6.22            6.24
     LOWEST           6.06            6.18            6.20
     COUNT             13              13              13
 ($1 = 64.8750 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khushboo Mittal; Editing
by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.