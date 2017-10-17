POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.07 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will sell 110 billion rupees ($1.70 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 70 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills, 20 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills and 20 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 6.0668 6.1812 6.2192 MEDIAN 6.07 6.18 6.22 MEAN 6.09 6.19 6.22 HIGHEST 6.11 6.22 6.24 LOWEST 6.06 6.18 6.20 COUNT 13 13 13 ($1 = 64.8750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Sunil Nair)