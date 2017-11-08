FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.11 pct
#Domestic News
November 8, 2017 / 6:04 AM / a day ago

POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will sell 110
billion rupees ($1.69 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 70
billion rupees of 91-day T-bills, 20 billion rupees of 182-day
T-bills and 20 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday.
    
                   T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 
                     91-DAY         182-DAY         364-DAY
    PREVIOUS         6.1081          6.1812          6.2419
    MEDIAN            6.11            6.18            6.24
      MEAN            6.11            6.18            6.23
    HIGHEST           6.11            6.20            6.25
     LOWEST           6.11            6.18            6.22
     COUNT             11              11              11
    

($1 = 65.0400 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing
by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
