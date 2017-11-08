POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.11 pct

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will sell 110 billion rupees ($1.69 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 70 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills, 20 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills and 20 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 6.1081 6.1812 6.2419 MEDIAN 6.11 6.18 6.24 MEAN 6.11 6.18 6.23 HIGHEST 6.11 6.20 6.25 LOWEST 6.11 6.18 6.22 COUNT 11 11 11 ($1 = 65.0400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)