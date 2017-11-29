POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.11 pct

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will sell 110 billion rupees ($1.71 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 70 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills, 20 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills and 20 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 6.1081 6.2026 6.2872 MEDIAN 6.11 6.20 6.29 MEAN 6.12 6.20 6.29 HIGHEST 6.15 6.22 6.30 LOWEST 6.10 6.20 6.27 COUNT 13 13 13 ($1 = 64.4300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava)