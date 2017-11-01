FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.11 pct
November 1, 2017 / 6:03 AM / a day ago

POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will sell 110
billion rupees ($1.70 billion) of Treasury bills comprising 70
billion rupees of 91-day T-bills, 20 billion rupees of 182-day
T-bills and 20 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday.
    
                   T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 
                     91-DAY         182-DAY         364-DAY
    PREVIOUS         6.1081          6.1812          6.2192
    MEDIAN            6.11            6.19            6.22
      MEAN            6.11            6.19            6.23
    HIGHEST           6.11            6.22            6.24
     LOWEST           6.11            6.18            6.22
     COUNT             10              10              10
    

($1 = 64.5850 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava)

