POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.11 pct

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will sell 110 billion rupees ($1.70 billion) of Treasury bills comprising 70 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills, 20 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills and 20 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 6.1081 6.1812 6.2192 MEDIAN 6.11 6.19 6.22 MEAN 6.11 6.19 6.23 HIGHEST 6.11 6.22 6.24 LOWEST 6.11 6.18 6.22 COUNT 10 10 10 ($1 = 64.5850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava)