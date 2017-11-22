FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.13 pct
November 22, 2017 / 6:04 AM / a day ago

POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will sell 110 billion rupees ($1.70 billion) of
Treasury bills, comprising 70 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills, 20 billion rupees of 182-day
T-bills and 20 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday.
    
  T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 
                     91-DAY         182-DAY         364-DAY
    PREVIOUS         6.1081          6.1812          6.2872
    MEDIAN            6.13            6.20            6.28
      MEAN            6.13            6.21            6.28
    HIGHEST           6.15            6.24            6.31
     LOWEST           6.11            6.20            6.25
     COUNT             12              12              12
 

($1 = 64.7425 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
