POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.13 pct

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will sell 110 billion rupees ($1.70 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 70 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills, 20 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills and 20 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 6.1081 6.1812 6.2872 MEDIAN 6.13 6.20 6.28 MEAN 6.13 6.21 6.28 HIGHEST 6.15 6.24 6.31 LOWEST 6.11 6.20 6.25 COUNT 12 12 12 ($1 = 64.7425 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)