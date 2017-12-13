POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.15 pct

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will sell 110 billion rupees ($1.71 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 70 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills, 20 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills and 20 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 6.1495 6.2665 6.2532 MEDIAN 6.15 6.29 6.32 MEAN 6.15 6.28 6.32 HIGHEST 6.18 6.32 6.36 LOWEST 6.15 6.25 6.27 COUNT 12 12 12 ($1 = 64.4400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)