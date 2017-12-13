FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.15 pct
December 13, 2017 / 5:58 AM / in a day

POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will sell 110 billion rupees ($1.71 billion) of
Treasury bills, comprising 70 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills, 20 billion rupees of 182-day
T-bills and 20 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday.
    
  T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 
                     91-DAY         182-DAY         364-DAY
    PREVIOUS         6.1495          6.2665          6.2532
    MEDIAN            6.15            6.29            6.32
      MEAN            6.15            6.28            6.32
    HIGHEST           6.18            6.32            6.36
     LOWEST           6.15            6.25            6.27
     COUNT             12              12              12
 

  ($1 = 64.4400 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

