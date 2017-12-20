POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.19 pct

(This item will be discontinued starting the week of Jan. 1. For any comments please get in touch with rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com) Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will sell 110 billion rupees of Treasury bills, comprising 70 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills, 20 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills and 20 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 6.1495 6.3092 6.3551 MEDIAN 6.19 6.34 6.38 MEAN 6.18 6.33 6.38 HIGHEST 6.23 6.40 6.45 LOWEST 6.15 6.28 6.32 COUNT 14 14 14 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal)