POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.19 pct
#Domestic News
December 20, 2017 / 5:49 AM

POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (This item will be discontinued starting the week of Jan. 1.
For any comments please get in touch with
rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com)
    Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will sell 110
billion rupees of Treasury bills, comprising 70 billion rupees
of 91-day T-bills, 20 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills and 20
billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday.
     
                   T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 
                     91-DAY         182-DAY         364-DAY
    PREVIOUS         6.1495          6.3092          6.3551
    MEDIAN            6.19            6.34            6.38
      MEAN            6.18            6.33            6.38
    HIGHEST           6.23            6.40            6.45
     LOWEST           6.15            6.28            6.32
     COUNT             14              14              14
 

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
