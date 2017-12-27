POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.19 pct

(This item will be discontinued starting the week of Jan. 1. For any comments please get in touch with rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com) Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will sell 110 billion rupees ($1.72 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 70 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills, 20 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills and 20 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 6.1908 6.3305 6.4005 MEDIAN 6.19 6.35 6.40 MEAN 6.20 6.35 6.41 HIGHEST 6.23 6.40 6.45 LOWEST 6.19 6.31 6.39 COUNT 10 10 10 ($1 = 64.1275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)