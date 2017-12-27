FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.19 pct
December 27, 2017 / 6:05 AM / 2 days ago

POLL-India cenbank expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 6.19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (This item will be discontinued starting the week of Jan. 1.
For any comments please get in touch with
rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com)
    Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will sell 110
billion rupees ($1.72 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 70
billion rupees of 91-day T-bills, 20 billion rupees of 182-day
T-bills and 20 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday.
      
                   T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 
                     91-DAY         182-DAY         364-DAY
    PREVIOUS         6.1908          6.3305          6.4005
    MEDIAN            6.19            6.35            6.40
      MEAN            6.20            6.35            6.41
    HIGHEST           6.23            6.40            6.45
     LOWEST           6.19            6.31            6.39
     COUNT             10              10              10
 

($1 = 64.1275 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

