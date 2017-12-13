FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2017 / 6:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Supreme Court halts government takeover of Unitech management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court halted a government takeover of the management of top realty firm Unitech Ltd on Wednesday, saying the court is already seized of the matter.

FILE PHOTO: A television journalist sets his camera inside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi, India, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) last week allowed the government to name new directors on the board of the debt-ridden firm, a rare intervention that the government said was to protect the public interest.

“When the matter is already pending in the Supreme Court the center should not move the NCLT. The order of the NCLT is stayed ,” said Supreme Court Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Writing by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

