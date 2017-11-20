FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's MRPL seeks 1 mln barrels of high-sulphur U.S. Oil
#Company News
November 20, 2017 / 8:44 AM / a day ago

India's MRPL seeks 1 mln barrels of high-sulphur U.S. Oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - India’s state-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has floated its first tender to buy high-sulphur crude oil from the United States, a tender document showed on Monday.

The refiner is seeking 1 million barrels of U.S. crude for delivery between Feb. 1-15. The tender will close on Nov. 28 with bids valid up to Nov. 30.

Other state refiners such as Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd have also bought U.S. oil in recent months. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
