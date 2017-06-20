FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
India's Modi could discuss visa issue with Trump - trade official
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 20, 2017 / 9:09 AM / 2 months ago

India's Modi could discuss visa issue with Trump - trade official

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 20 (Reuters) - India could take up the issue of visas for skilled workers when Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets U.S. President Donald Trump next week, top trade ministry official said on Tuesday.

"H-1B visa issue will be one of the issues on the table during PM's visit," Trade Secretary Rita Teaotia said, referring to Trump's order for a review of high-skilled visa programme that affects India's $150-billion information technology sector.

Modi is due to meet Trump in Washington on June 26, a meeting that is expected to lay the ground for a further expansion in ties, allaying some of the anxiety that had crept in about a drift in relations. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.