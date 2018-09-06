FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 6, 2018 / 9:32 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

India, U.S. seal military communications pact

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and the United States signed an accord on secure military communications on Thursday that could open the way for sales of sensitive U.S. military equipment to India.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of Defence James Mattis, India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and India's Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attend a joint news conference after a meeting in New Delhi, India, September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The pact was signed after U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with India’s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for talks aimed at deepening political and security ties between the world’s two largest democracies.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.