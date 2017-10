NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The United States appreciates Indian and international efforts to step up pressure on North Korea over its “dangerous and destabilising behaviour”, U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis said on Tuesday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis walks after inspecting an honour guard in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Mattis, who is in New Delhi on a two-day official visit, was speaking to reporters after a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart, Nirmala Sitharaman.