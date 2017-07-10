Indian Oil Corp to receive first ever U.S. crude import in October

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp, the country's largest refiner, has purchased its first ever crude oil from the United States to be delivered in early October, a senior company official said on Monday.
IOC bought 1.6 million barrels of U.S. Mars crude and 400,000 barrels of Western Canadian Select that will be delivered onboard a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), IOC's head of finance, A.K. Sharma, told Reuters.
PetroChina was awarded the tender to sell the cargoes, trade sources said.
Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier