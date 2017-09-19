FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bharat Oman Refineries buys first U.S. crude for November arrival: sources
September 19, 2017 / 9:24 AM / a month ago

Bharat Oman Refineries buys first U.S. crude for November arrival: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd (BORL) has bought, via tender, its first crude cargo from the United States, which will be delivered in November, two trade sources said on Tuesday.

Trafigura will deliver 1 million barrels of Mars crude from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to BORL on Nov. 16 to 25, they said.

BORL is likely the third Indian oil refiner, after Indian Oil Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp, to import U.S. crude.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp has also said it plans to buy U.S. crude in the next few months.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
