India could put off impending higher tariff on some U.S. goods: trade ministry source

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India could put off an impending hike in import tariffs on some U.S. goods if New Delhi and Washington agree to resolve their trade differences, an Indian trade ministry official said on Thursday.

A worker walks near containers stacked at the Chennai port October 26, 2009. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Trade differences between the United States and India are increasing and last week New Delhi raised duties on U.S. farm products in retaliation against Trump’s tariff hikes on steel and aluminum.

Earlier, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who is visiting India, said that a top-level strategic dialogue with New Delhi India would take place as soon as possible.