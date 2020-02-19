Technology News
February 19, 2020 / 10:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

India clears accord on intellectual property rights with U.S

FILE PHOTO: A man holds the flags of India and the U.S. while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan to sign an initial pact on intellectual property rights with the United States, a government minister said, days ahead of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The United States has long urged India to strengthen protection for intellectual property and that has been a cause of friction on top of trade disputes between the two countries.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said approval for an MoU with the United States was secured at a cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Andrew Heavens

