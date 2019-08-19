Trump, India's Modi discussed economic ties, increased trade: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin LamarqueREUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call on Monday, during which the two leaders “discussed how they will continue to strengthen United States-India economic ties through increased trade,” the White House said.

During the call, Trump also stressed the need to reduce tensions between India and Pakistan, the White House said. Neighbors India and Pakistan have been embroiled in tensions over Kashmir and Jammu.

The White House said the two look forward to meeting again.