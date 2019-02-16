Top News
February 16, 2019 / 11:20 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

India's semi high-speed train Vande Bharat Express breaks down a day after its launch

1 Min Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off India's fastest train 'Vande Bharat Express' at a ceremony in New Delhi, India, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Vande Bharat Express, India’s first locally built semi high-speed train, broke down early on Saturday on its way back to New Delhi from Varanasi in northern Uttar Pradesh, a day after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The train can run up to a maximum speed of 160 km/hour.

“There seems to be disruption [possibly due to] cattle run over. It wasn’t a scheduled commercial run,” Reuters partner ANI said in a tweet citing the railways ministry.

The train eventually reached New Delhi and will resume a commercial run from Sunday, said the tweet.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clelia Oziel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below