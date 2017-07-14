FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
TABLE-India's June vegoil imports rise 15 pct y/y
#Domestic News
July 14, 2017 / 11:40 AM / a month ago

TABLE-India's June vegoil imports rise 15 pct y/y

2 Min Read

    July 14 (Reuters) - India's vegoil imports in June rose 15 percent to
1.3 million tonnes from a year ago, a trade body said on Friday. 
    The country's imports of palm oil in June stood at 820,082 tonnes,
while soyoil imports were 290,904 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors'
Association of India said in a statement.
    For a story on June imports, see
    For more details click on (bit.ly/2uqvLdq)

    The table below shows India's vegetable oil imports for June.
                        EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes)
               OIL YEAR 2016/17 (November-October)    
 
 Month        RBD Palmolein  Crude Palm Oil  Soyoil (degummed)    Total
                                                                
 Jun'17          240,696        572,338           290,904       1,293,777
 May'17          294,409        492,440           340,365       1,323,792
 Apr'17          232,243        511,139           304,942       1,324,014
 Mar'17          219,270        454,213           229,853       1,097,876
 Feb'17          233,313        498,404           251,740       1,234,255
 Jan'17          196,623        408,140           166,573       1,097,876
 Dec'16          245,554        473,179           232,132       1,174,296
 Nov'16          240,948        557,364           164,286       1,155,863
 Total          1,903,056      3,967,267         1,980,795      9,611,958
   
        * Total include imports of sunflower, rapeseed and palm kernel
oils.    
     * Provisional
          SOURCE: Solvent Extractors' Association of India, Mumbai

 (Compiled by Sudarshan Varadhan in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

