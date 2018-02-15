CORRECTED-India's Jan vegoil imports up 25 pct y/y at 1.3 mln tonnes - trade body - Reuters

(Corrects January palm oil import figure to 834,444 from 2,274,269 tonnes and soyoil import to 224,870 tonnes from 578,048 tonnes) MUMBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - NEW DELHI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India's vegoil imports in January rose 25 percent to 1.3 million tonnes from a year ago, a trade body said on Thursday. The country's imports of palm oil in January stood at 834,444 tonnes, while soyoil imports were 224,870 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement. (Reporting by New Delhi newsroom) (+91 11 4954 8028) (Reporting by Swati Bhat)