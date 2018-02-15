FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 6:50 AM / 2 days ago

CORRECTED-India's Jan vegoil imports up 25 pct y/y at 1.3 mln tonnes - trade body - Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Corrects January palm oil import figure to 834,444 from
2,274,269 tonnes and soyoil import to 224,870 tonnes from
578,048 tonnes)
    MUMBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - NEW DELHI, Feb 15 (Reuters) -
India's vegoil imports in January rose 25 percent to 1.3 million
tonnes from a year ago, a trade body said on Thursday.
    The country's imports of palm oil in January stood at
834,444 tonnes, while soyoil imports were 224,870 tonnes, the
Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.
(Reporting by New Delhi newsroom) (+91 11 4954 8028)

 (Reporting by Swati Bhat)
