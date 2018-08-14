India's July palm oil imports drop 33 percent as costs rise - trade body

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s palm oil imports slumped 33 percent in July from a year earlier to 550,180 tonnes as higher duties and a depreciating rupee made imports more expensive, a leading trade body said on Tuesday.

A worker collects palm fruit at a local palm plantation in Shah Alam outside Kuala Lumpur November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said/File Photo

Soyoil imports fell by a quarter to 352,325 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

India is the world’s biggest importer of edible oils. Its total vegetable oil imports dropped 27 percent to 1.12 million tonnes in July, it said.