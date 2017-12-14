India's Nov vegetable oil imports rise 6.2 pct to 1.248 mln T - trade body

MUMBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - India’s vegetable oil imports in November rose 6.2 percent from a year earlier to 1.248 million tonnes due to an increase in overseas purchases of soyoil and sunflower oil, a trade body said on Thursday.

The world’s biggest importer of edible oils bought 716,968 tonnes of palm oil last month, down 10.5 percent from a year ago, the Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA), a Mumbai-based trade group for oilseed processors, said in a statement.

India primarily imports palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. It also imports small amounts of sunflower oil from Ukraine and canola oil from Canada.

For more details: bit.ly/2AWceBO (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)