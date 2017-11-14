FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Oct vegoil imports fall 0.5 pct y/y
November 14, 2017 / 6:35 AM / in a day

India's Oct vegoil imports fall 0.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India’s vegoil imports in October fell 0.5 percent from last year to 1.2 million tonnes, a trade body said on Tuesday.

The country’s imports of crude palm oil in October stood at 597,217 tonnes, while soyoil imports were 220,200 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

In September, the country imported 651,630 tonnes of palm oil and 357,027 tonnes of soyoil, the association said. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

