Edible oil discharge at Indian port slows due to lockdown - trade body

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Discharge of imported edible oil has been delayed at Kandla port in Gujarat as a government agency is struggling to provide necessary certificates due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Solvent Extractors Association of India said on Friday.

India fulfils around two-third of its edible oil requirement through imports.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi locked down the entire country for three weeks in the world’s most ambitious bid to control the coronavirus epidemic.